National Arena League announces addition of Topeka Tropics

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Arena League is announcing the addition of the Topeka Tropics.

Inside the Arena posted on their social media that the National Arena League has announced the addition of the Topeka Tropics for the 2024 season.

Officials said Topeka Tropics is the third former Champions Indoor Football team to leave for the National Arena League, joining Omaha Beef Football and the Sioux City Bandits.

