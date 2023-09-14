Naked Utah man found inside Manhattan women’s apartment

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A naked Utah man was found inside the apartment of two Manhattan women after he allegedly broke in.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, law enforcement officials were called to the 1000 block of Vattier St. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 21-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman who both reported that when they returned to their apartment that day, they found a naked man inside.

RCPD identified the suspect as Devon Griffith, 33, of Draper, Utah, and said he also damaged a few small items in the victims’s apartment.

Griffith was arrested at the scene and was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

Burglary - dwelling to commit a felony, theft, domestic violence or sexually motivated crime

Criminal damage to property

As of Thursday, Griffith remains behind bars on a $7,000 bond.

