Naked Utah man found inside Manhattan women’s apartment

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A naked Utah man was found inside the apartment of two Manhattan women after he allegedly broke in.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, law enforcement officials were called to the 1000 block of Vattier St. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 21-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman who both reported that when they returned to their apartment that day, they found a naked man inside.

RCPD identified the suspect as Devon Griffith, 33, of Draper, Utah, and said he also damaged a few small items in the victims’s apartment.

Griffith was arrested at the scene and was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

  • Burglary - dwelling to commit a felony, theft, domestic violence or sexually motivated crime
  • Criminal damage to property

As of Thursday, Griffith remains behind bars on a $7,000 bond.

