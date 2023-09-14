Medical emergency leads to crash that sends Emporia driver to hospital

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 14, 2023
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A medical emergency led to a collision on Highway 50 near Emporia and sent one driver to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before noon on Wednesday, Sept. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 50 and I-35 with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2019 Nissan Versa driven by Selena Rodriguez, 28, of Emporia, had been headed west on the highway. Rodriguez began to experience a medical incident which caused her vehicle to veer off the road.

Once off the road, KHP said the Nissan hit the guardrail and a posted sign and then crashed into the grassy ditch.

KHP said Rodriguez was taken to Newman Regional Health with suspected minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

