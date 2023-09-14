Man previously convicted of reckless driving charged again after alleged assault

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man previously convicted of reckless driving while attempting to do donuts has now been charged a second time in an alleged aggravated assault incident.

Lyon Co. District Court records indicate that on Tuesday, Sept. 12, Phillip S. Lieurance, 35, of Emporia, the man previously convicted for crashing while attempting to do donuts near Emporia, has again been charged with reckless driving.

KVOE reports that Lieurance was allegedly involved in a chase with law enforcement officials on Sunday afternoon before it was called off. Later that night, he is accused of hitting another SUV with his vehicle several times before a collision on the Kansas Turnpike near the Emporia service exit - five miles northeast of the Emporia tollgate.

According to KVOE, Lieurance and five others from the victim’s vehicle were taken to Newman Regional Health for treatment of their injuries and have since been released.

Lieurance now faces formal charges of:

Reckless driving - first conviction

Duty of driver to report accident with an unattended vehicle or property - first conviction

Aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon

Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement by engaging in reckless driving

As of Thursday, Lieruance remains behind bars with no bond listed. His first appearance was held at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 and another hearing is set for 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.