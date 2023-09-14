Man previously convicted of reckless driving charged again after alleged assault

Phillip Lieurance
Phillip Lieurance(Lyon Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man previously convicted of reckless driving while attempting to do donuts has now been charged a second time in an alleged aggravated assault incident.

Lyon Co. District Court records indicate that on Tuesday, Sept. 12, Phillip S. Lieurance, 35, of Emporia, the man previously convicted for crashing while attempting to do donuts near Emporia, has again been charged with reckless driving.

KVOE reports that Lieurance was allegedly involved in a chase with law enforcement officials on Sunday afternoon before it was called off. Later that night, he is accused of hitting another SUV with his vehicle several times before a collision on the Kansas Turnpike near the Emporia service exit - five miles northeast of the Emporia tollgate.

According to KVOE, Lieurance and five others from the victim’s vehicle were taken to Newman Regional Health for treatment of their injuries and have since been released.

Lieurance now faces formal charges of:

  • Reckless driving - first conviction
  • Duty of driver to report accident with an unattended vehicle or property - first conviction
  • Aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon
  • Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement by engaging in reckless driving

As of Thursday, Lieruance remains behind bars with no bond listed. His first appearance was held at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 and another hearing is set for 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacie Espinosa
Traffic stop leads to woman’s arrest as evidence in multiple investigations found
Chandler Merriman and Colton Merriman
TPD arrests two suspects involved in burglary of business
Trimaine Baker
Victim reports explosives thrown in vehicle before East Topeka assault
Topeka’s West Ridge Mall has new owners and a new plan for the future.
New owners hope to transform West Ridge Mall
FILE
3 deaths, 22 cases of West Nile virus reported as most of Kansas at high risk

Latest News

FILE
Collision with semi, van along Kansas Turnpike sends three to hospital
Tianjun Sun, assistant professor of psychological sciences in K-State's College of Arts and...
K-State psychology professor’s research finds AI chatbot can infer personality
Inside the Arena posted on their social media that the National Arena League has announced the...
National Arena League announces addition of Topeka Tropics
FILE
Naked Utah man found inside Manhattan women’s apartment