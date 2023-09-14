Man accused of attempted manslaughter after shooting sentenced to probation

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of attempting to kill another in Emporia in an early February shooting has been sentenced to 3 years probation.

Lyon Co. District Court records indicate that on Tuesday, Sept. 12, Rafael Castaneda, the man accused of shooting at and attempting to murder Orlando Cortez in Emporia in early February, has been sentenced to 3 years of supervised probation. That term comes with an underlying prison sentence of 64 months - 5 years and 4 months.

Castaneda was originally charged with:

Attempted aggravated burglary

Aggravated assault

Attempted murder in the first-degree - filed as attempted voluntary manslaughter

2 counts of criminal damage to property

Criminal discharge of a firearm

Unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits

Court records noted that the attempted murder charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement.

