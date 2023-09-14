‘Like any other day’: Kansas woman celebrates 107th birthday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For more than 100 years, Imogene Tice has been making her mark in Kansas. On Wednesday, Imogene’s family and friends gather to celebrate her 107th birthday. Imogene enjoyed the fellowship, but said the completion of another trip around the sun felt “like any other day.”

Imogene was born on a farm in Mitchell County outside of Beloit in 1916. Finding enjoyment in farm chores, she earned the nickname, “Cricket,” for whistling as she gathered eggs from the henhouse. Her favorite childhood memories included spending time with baby calves and riding to school in her brother’s horse-drawn wagon.

She met her future husband, Eugene, in high school, and got married in 1941. Imogene worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Beloit. After moving to Wichita in 1953, she became the chief switchboard operator for the Sedgwick County Courthouse.

Imogene resides at the Azria Health nursing home in Wichita. Imogene’s family said the journey throughout her life is memorable. She was active in numerous organizations, loved traveling and was active in her church.

Azria Health said in her new home, Imogene enjoys playing bingo, learning new card games, eating in the dining room and going to the beauty parlor. She also enjoys visits from her family, including Wednesday’s birthday celebration.

“Oh, she is very special,” said Larry Wills, the nephew of Imogene. “...Our families always got together for Christmas and special days. It was always something special.”

During Imogene’s birthday celebration, Larry performed “Happy Birthday” and “You Are My Sunshine,” on his trombone.

“It makes me feel special and I just want to do something great for her,” said Wills.

Imogene means the world to her family and to those who take care of her.

“It’s amazing. She’s just a wonderful lady and she can also tell you the way it is too,” said Shawn Lind, a caretaker for Imogene.

The 107-year-old attributes her longevity to living a good life and staying active socially.

