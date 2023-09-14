Landscape supply center in Lawrence receives business enterprise certification

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A landscape supply center based in Lawrence, Kan., received the Woman Business Enterprise (WBE) Certification.

Pine Landscape Center officials said they are proud to announce the certification by the State of Kansas, Office of Minority and Women Business Development. This certification acknowledges that Pine Landscape meets the eligibility criteria established by the Kansas Statewide Certification Program (KSCP).

According to Pine Landscape Center, the organization has been named Kansas Women’s Business of the Year Supplier/Distributor Firm by the Kansas Department of Commerce and will be honored at the 38th Annual Awards Luncheon on Sept. 29, 2023.

“Being recognized as a WBE presents an exceptional opportunity to enhance our offerings for current partners and customers while exploring new avenues for future expansion,” stated Kathy Pine, Owner of Pine Landscape Center. “I am excited to have achieved this designation and look forward to propelling Pine Landscape Center to greater heights as a member of the WBE community.”

Pine Landscape Center officials noted the state of Kansas’ certification process involves a detailed review of a company’s ownership, management, financials, and operations to ensure that it is at least 51% owned, controlled, and operated by women. The WBE certification is highly valued by corporations and government agencies that are committed to supplier diversity and seek to work with companies that are owned and operated by underrepresented groups.

Pine Landscape Center is a full-service landscape supply center with a focus on hardscape, landscape, and building supply products. They offer quality products at competitive prices with superior customer service. Their experience, quality, and knowledge make Pine Landscape Center a destination for all landscape needs. Visit their website for more information.

