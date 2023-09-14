KU Natural History Museum introduces fall events

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas Natural History Museum is announcing its fall events.

University of Kansas officials said the museum has a full slate of science-themed public events planned for fall.

KU officials indicated Science On Tap, a long-running public science communication partnership with Free State Brewing Company, returns this fall, kicking off Sept. 28 with “Ancient Forests and the Origin of Flowering Plant-Dominated Ecosystems,” presented by Brian Atkinson, assistant professor of ecology and evolutionary biology and curator of paleobotany at the KU Biodiversity Institute & Natural History Museum. The series features an engaging research presentation in Free State’s beer hall, followed by a Q&A session. Other events in the series include physicist and University Distinguished Professor Alice Bean presenting “Adventures in the Subatomic Universe” on Oct. 26 and geographer and Dean’s Professor Jay Johnson, who will share about “Iⁿ'zhúje’waxóbe: the Sacred Red Rock on Nov. 16. All Science On Tap events take place at Free State Brewing Company at 7:30 p.m. located at 636 Massachusetts St.

KU officials said the museum will also offer science events for youth, led by the museum’s outreach team and K-POP, the Kansas Postdoctoral Outreach Group, a group of KU postdoctoral researchers bringing science to life through fun, hands-on experiments. The series includes Germ Myth Busters on Oct. 8 and free K-POP Science Kits on Nov. 12. The kits will feature multiple experiments that children and families can easily do at home. All sessions are from noon to 2 p.m. outdoors in front of the museum.

According to KU officials, a special Members’ Day for current and new museum members, will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 30 with tours of three research collections and a reception. Space is limited and reservations are required. The public is invited to celebrate National Fossil Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at the museum. Visitors will be able to view paleontology specimens rarely seen by the public, learn about KU paleontology research and explore science activity stations for all ages.

Throughout the year, KU officials said the museum also offers a variety of educational programs and resources for K-12 schools, Scout programs and collection tours for KU and other higher education institutions.

KU officials noted the KU Natural History Museum is part of the KU Biodiversity Institute, a KU designated research center studying the biological diversity of the planet. The museum is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. It is free admission although donations are welcome.

Learn more about the KU Biodiversity Institute & Natural History Museum HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.