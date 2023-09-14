KSHSAA Board votes YES to expand maximum games for baseball & softball

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More high school baseball and softball games are upon us in Kansas.

At Wednesday night’s board meeting, the Kansas State High Schools Activities Association voted to increase the maximum number of games allowed to 25.

According to Brent Maycock of the Topeka Capital-Journal, both sports ultimately received “yes” decisions — with baseball resulting in 42-17 and softball resulting in 48-11, both in favor.

Vote on softball: Yes 48 No 11

Softball follows baseball lead and adds 6 games.

Baseball vote was actually 42-17.



Play more ball! — Brent Maycock (@BrentKSHSAA) September 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.