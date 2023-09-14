KSHSAA Board votes YES to expand maximum games for baseball & softball

Elkhart's Clayton Cole swings at a pitch. 2-1A State Baseball Quarterfinals May 25, 2023
Elkhart's Clayton Cole swings at a pitch. 2-1A State Baseball Quarterfinals May 25, 2023 of Great Bend Sports Complex in Great Bend, Kansas on May 25, 2023.
By Jerick Tafoya
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More high school baseball and softball games are upon us in Kansas.

At Wednesday night’s board meeting, the Kansas State High Schools Activities Association voted to increase the maximum number of games allowed to 25.

According to Brent Maycock of the Topeka Capital-Journal, both sports ultimately received “yes” decisions — with baseball resulting in 42-17 and softball resulting in 48-11, both in favor.

