Kings of Swing to be featured in 14th annual Concert in the Park on Sunday in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fans of big band music will be treated to a free concert Sunday afternoon in Topeka.

The Kings of Swing, a 15-piece band from Topeka that plays swing music from the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s, will be featured in the 14th annual Concert in the Park from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 S.W. 6th Ave.

The concert will take place in an area northeast of the cemetery’s Reflection Pond.

In addition to the Kings of Swing, the event will feature the Topeka High School Drumline during intermission.

According to the Memorial Park Cemetery website, the free, annual event began in 2009.

In 2011, a dance floor was added for audience members.

