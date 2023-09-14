KANSASWORKS holds mini job fair to bolster Topeka workforce

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Works held a mini job fair aimed at highlighting tools available to those looking to join the workforce.

SMX Staffing, Frito Lay, and Stormont Vail were among a handful of employers Thursday at the Topeka Workforce Center. Kansas Works says the centers are the place to go if you’re looking for work, training, or education.

“It is what we call one-stop shop,” Gary Westerman, with Kansas Works, said. “You’re looking for employment, you’re looking for education or training, this is the place everyone needs to come to because we assist and work with the local employers within the area.”

There are over 50,000 jobs posted on KansasWorks.com. Their next virtual statewide job fair is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. September 27.

