KANSASWORKS holds mini job fair to bolster Topeka workforce

New Bern Fire & Rescue say they were able to perform more than 700 rescues throughout the...
New Bern Fire & Rescue say they were able to perform more than 700 rescues throughout the storm. Many of those were water rescues.(Deric Rush)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Works held a mini job fair aimed at highlighting tools available to those looking to join the workforce.

SMX Staffing, Frito Lay, and Stormont Vail were among a handful of employers Thursday at the Topeka Workforce Center. Kansas Works says the centers are the place to go if you’re looking for work, training, or education.

“It is what we call one-stop shop,” Gary Westerman, with Kansas Works, said. “You’re looking for employment, you’re looking for education or training, this is the place everyone needs to come to because we assist and work with the local employers within the area.”

There are over 50,000 jobs posted on KansasWorks.com. Their next virtual statewide job fair is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. September 27.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacie Espinosa
Traffic stop leads to woman’s arrest as evidence in multiple investigations found
FILE
Developers announce plans to add Topeka Whataburger, subtract crime-ridden hotel
Chandler Merriman and Colton Merriman
TPD arrests two suspects involved in burglary of business
Trimaine Baker
Victim reports explosives thrown in vehicle before East Topeka assault
Topeka’s West Ridge Mall has new owners and a new plan for the future.
New owners hope to transform West Ridge Mall

Latest News

The Walmart Supercenter will celebrate the store’s 35th anniversary in Topeka, Kan.
Walmart Supercenter to celebrate 35th anniversary in Topeka
Macy Haley and Staci Dawn Ogle talk about the finale of the NOTO Summer Concert Series and the...
NOTO wraps up Summer Concert Series, kicks off fall with NOTO Live!
Macy Haley and Staci Dawn Ogle talk about the finale of the NOTO Summer Concert Series and the...
NOTO wraps up Summer Concert Series, kicks off fall with NOTO Live!
Coach Damon Reed, boxer John Cantrell and Sole Reason founder Jerry Hudgins share how...
Topeka boxer uses title fight to raise money for children’s charity
Coach Damon Reed, boxer John Cantrell and Sole Reason founder Jerry Hudgins share how...
Topeka boxer uses title fight to raise money for children's charity