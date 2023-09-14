Kansans warned to keep an eye out for signs of phishing as FTC scam circulates

Consumers can report summer travel scams to the Attorney General's office by calling 1(866)...
Consumers can report summer travel scams to the Attorney General’s office by calling 1(866) 9-NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been warned to keep an eye out for these hallmark signs of a new phishing scam from a fraudster who claims to be the FTC.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday, Sept. 13, it received a fraudulent letter from the Federal Trade Commission. It used the letter as an example to illustrate the telltale signs of a phishing scam.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office illustrates a new phishing scam on Sept. 13, 2023.
The Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office illustrates a new phishing scam on Sept. 13, 2023.(Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)

Law enforcement officials said those who receive similar letters should keep an eye out for poor grammar, misspellings and confusing information. The FTC would not send a letter in this format.

If Kansans do receive a letter from the FTC about a refund, the Sheriff’s Office said the agency will not ask residents to pay anything or give personal information to collect funds.

The FTC has also provided information to keep residents from falling for these scams HERE.

