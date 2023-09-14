K-State’s McCain Performance Series to welcome jazz orchestra

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University’s McCain Performance Series will welcome Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.

Kansas State University officials said the 2023-2024 McCain Performance Series continues with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26 in K-State’s McCain Auditorium.

K-State officials indicated the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra includes 15 of the finest jazz soloists and ensemble players today. Led by Marsalis, the orchestra performs a repertoire from rare historic compositions to commissioned works, including compositions and arrangements by Duke Ellington, Thelonious Monk, Mary Lou Williams, Benny Goodman and many others.

K-State officials said Marsalis is the managing and artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center and a world-renowned trumpeter and composer. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1961, Marsalis began his classical training on trumpet at 12 years old, entered the Julliard School at 17 years old and joined Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers. He made his recording debut as a leader in 1982 and has since recorded more than 60 jazz and classical recordings, which have won him nine Grammy Awards. In 1983, Marsalis became the first and only artist to win both classical and jazz Grammys in the same year, which he repeated in 1984.

According to K-State officials, tickets are available online at mccain.k-state.edu or at the ticket office in the McCain lobby from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. Tickets are also available by phone at 785-532-6428 during the same hours. Kids 17 and younger get 50% off the general price of admission for this show.

For more information, K-State officials noted to email mccain@k-state.edu.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.