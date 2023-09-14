Jackson County deputies searching for burglary suspect

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a burglary suspect.

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said that on Wednesday, Sept. 13, deputies and detectives responded to a report of a residential burglary near 182nd and US 75 Highway. Law enforcement identified the suspect in the case as Gary Wayne Emery Jr., 52, of Meriden.

On Thursday, officials said Jackson County detectives and deputies served a search warrant on a Jefferson County residence southeast of Meriden. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with serving the warrant.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office indicated Emery is described as white male who is 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, his eyes are brown and he is bald. Emery may be driving a dark blue Nissan Murano or a 2018 black Ford Fusion.

Emery was reported to have been involved in a string of early-September burglaries in northern Shawnee County.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office officials noted if anyone has information about the location of Emery, they are asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-364-2251. A reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of Emery.

