Investigation leads to 19-year-old’s child sex crimes arrest near juvenile facility

Greyson Issitt
Greyson Issitt(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation led law enforcement officials to arrest a 19-year-old for child sex crimes near the Juvenile Correctional facility in Topeka.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, law enforcement officials found a suspect in an ongoing child sex crimes investigation in the 1400 block of NW 25th St.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that Greyson D. Issitt, 19, of Topeka, was arrested on a Topeka Police Department warrant. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated criminal sodomy - with a person or animal by force
  • Aggravated sexual battery - by force or fear
  • Aggravated indecent liberties with a child - fondling
  • Battery
  • Indecent solicitation of a child - sex act with a child
  • Aggravated criminal sodomy - with a person or animal
  • Sexual battery

As of Thursday, Issitt remains behind bars on a $1 million bond with no court appearance set.

