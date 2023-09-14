Investigation leads to 19-year-old’s child sex crimes arrest near juvenile facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation led law enforcement officials to arrest a 19-year-old for child sex crimes near the Juvenile Correctional facility in Topeka.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, law enforcement officials found a suspect in an ongoing child sex crimes investigation in the 1400 block of NW 25th St.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that Greyson D. Issitt, 19, of Topeka, was arrested on a Topeka Police Department warrant. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated criminal sodomy - with a person or animal by force

Aggravated sexual battery - by force or fear

Aggravated indecent liberties with a child - fondling

Battery

Indecent solicitation of a child - sex act with a child

Aggravated criminal sodomy - with a person or animal

Sexual battery

As of Thursday, Issitt remains behind bars on a $1 million bond with no court appearance set.

