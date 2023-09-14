Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce to welcome new president

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Greater Topeka Partnership and the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce announced the appointment of Juliet Abdel as the new President of the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce.

Greater Topeka Partnership officials announced on Thursday, Sept. 14 that Abdel currently serves as President and CEO of the Westminster Chamber of Commerce in Westminster, Colo. She will assume her new role in November in Topeka.

Greater Topeka Partnership officials said Abdel brings a wealth of experience in chamber leadership and advocacy to her new position. She has held the position of CEO at the Westminster Chamber of Commerce since 2017 and has consistently demonstrated a commitment to driving economic growth and prosperity in the communities she has served.

Prior to her tenure in Colorado, Greater Topeka Partnership officials indicated Abdel served as Chief Operating Officer for the Oklahoma Trucking Association where she advocated for the transportation industry. She also served as Chief Operating Officer for the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce in Stillwater, Okla., where she promoted local businesses and fostered economic development.

According to the Greater Topeka Partnership, Abdel holds a master’s degree in international studies from Oklahoma State University and earned her Institute for Organizational Management (IOM) certification in 2017. In addition, she currently serves as Director of the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE), the national governing body for the Chamber industry, serves on the Advisory Council for the Colorado Women’s Alliance, and is a chartering member of the Rocky Mountain Alumni Chapter of Sigma Lambda Gamma Multi-Cultural Sorority. Abdel is also a member of her city’s inclusivity board and a spokesperson for the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Program.

Greater Topeka Partnership staff said Abdel was an Institute Regent for the U.S. Chamber Board of Directors, has published works on the topic of female empowerment and entrepreneurship, is an international radio show host, and is an accomplished industry speaker. She has been recognized among the top 1% of chamber executives nationwide, been welcomed into the Colorado tourism leadership initiative, and participated in the diversity/inclusivity cohort with ACCE.

Greater Topeka Partnership officials indicated Abdel has led the Westminster Chamber in receiving recognition statewide as nonprofit of the year, having grown new membership by 265%, introduced economic development services, and developed collaborative partnerships nationwide.

“Bringing Juliet Abdel into the President’s role of the Greater Topeka Chamber is great news for the Chamber, The Partnership, the Capital City Region, our economy, and the State of Kansas,” said Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership. “I have tracked Juliet’s success in the chamber industry for the past decade and enjoyed watching her meteoric growth in the community and economic development world. I have no doubt Juliet will perfectly compliment The Partnership team. I appreciate the search committee who invested their time to assist us in this important endeavor. The mix of industry, legislative, and elected leaders that made up the committee helped us attract and select this best-in-class leader.”

Greater Topeka Partnership officials noted speaking on behalf of the board for the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce, Patrick Vogelsberg, Chair-Elect, shared his confidence in Abdel.

“Ms. Abdel impressed the selection committee with her knowledge, experience, and passion for advancing the interests of the business community. Her vision aligns perfectly with our mission, and we look forward to working closely with her.”

Natalie Haag, chair of the Topeka Chamber Political Action Committee, added that Abdel’s work in advocacy makes her integral for important issues facing the business community.

“Juliet Abdel’s tenure in advocacy work in Oklahoma and Colorado make her strongly positioned to advance the important issues facing our business community, both at the statehouse and in Washington, D.C.,” added Natalie Haag, chair of the Topeka Chamber Political Action Committee. “Her insights and experience will be crucial as we navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

In a historic milestone, Greater Topeka Partnership officials said Abdel will be the first woman to assume the role of President for the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce since its founding in 1933. Additionally, Abdel is multilingual, with fluency in English and Arabic, as well as proficiency in Turkish.

“Topeka has so much to offer. I can’t wait to be a part of the momentum that continues to propel this community forward,” Abdel said. “The Greater Topeka Partnership has been instrumental in effecting change. As a seasoned industry executive, I look forward to amplifying the voice of our businesses, while simultaneously generating a positive impact on the Chamber.”

The Greater Topeka Partnership officials noted that they welcome Abdel and eagerly anticipate the impact she will bring to the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce and the Topeka community at large.

For more information about the Greater Topeka Partnership and the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce, please visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.