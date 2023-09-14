Garbage truck rollover along Highway 56 near Allen sends one to hospital

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A garbage truck rollover accident along Highway 56 near Allen sent one man to the hospital with related injuries.

The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, emergency crews were called to the 1300 block of Highway 56 with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2004 International 7000 garbage truck driven by Timothy Savage, 56, of Vassar, had been headed down the highway when the truck’s passenger side tires went off the edge of the road.

The Sheriff’s Office said this caused the garbage truck to roll onto the passenger side and crash into the north ditch.

First responders noted that Savage was taken to Newman Regional Health with unknown injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.