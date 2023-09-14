Crews respond to injury crash Thursday morning in south Topeka

Crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle collision Thursday morning in the 2100 block of S.W....
Crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle collision Thursday morning in the 2100 block of S.W. 37th in south Topeka.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle collision Thursday morning in south Topeka.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. in the 2100 block of S.W. 37th in south Topeka.

A black car and white minivan collided near an entrance to the Burlingame South shopping center.

American Medical Response ambulance crews were on the scene as of 8:24 a.m. Thursday.

The were no immediate reports on injuries.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacie Espinosa
Traffic stop leads to woman’s arrest as evidence in multiple investigations found
Chandler Merriman and Colton Merriman
TPD arrests two suspects involved in burglary of business
Topeka’s West Ridge Mall has new owners and a new plan for the future.
New owners hope to transform West Ridge Mall
Trimaine Baker
Victim reports explosives thrown in vehicle before East Topeka assault
Charles Alford, Crystal Ferguson, Ronald Stookey.
3 arrested after K-9s lead to discovery of drugs in early-morning traffic stops

Latest News

Greyson Issitt
Investigation leads to 19-year-old’s child sex crimes arrest near juvenile facility
Brew at the Zoo at Topeka Zoo 2023
Brew at the Zoo at Topeka Zoo 2023
FILE
Medical emergency leads to crash that sends Emporia driver to hospital
Consumers can report summer travel scams to the Attorney General’s office by calling 1(866)...
Kansans warned to keep an eye out for signs of phishing as FTC scam circulates