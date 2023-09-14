Crews respond to injury crash Thursday morning in south Topeka
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle collision Thursday morning in south Topeka.
The crash was reported around 8 a.m. in the 2100 block of S.W. 37th in south Topeka.
A black car and white minivan collided near an entrance to the Burlingame South shopping center.
American Medical Response ambulance crews were on the scene as of 8:24 a.m. Thursday.
The were no immediate reports on injuries.
Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.