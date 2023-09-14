Collision with semi, van along Kansas Turnpike sends three to hospital

FILE
FILE((MGN))
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A collision between a semi-truck and a transit van along the Kansas Turnpike sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 29.6 along southbound I-35 in Sumner Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When law enforcement officials arrived, they said they found a 2020 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Ali Abbas, 33, of Henrico, Va., had drifted into the closed part of the interstate and hit the barrier protection and then the barrier wall.

KHP noted that Abbas’ semi then also hit a 2016 Ford transit van driven by Rafael Soto-Hernandez, 35, of Wichita.

First responders said Abbas, Soto-Hernandez and his passenger, Adrian Nunez, 39, of Wichita, were all taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries.

KHP said Nunez and Soto-Hernandez were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision. It is unknown if Abbas was wearing his.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacie Espinosa
Traffic stop leads to woman’s arrest as evidence in multiple investigations found
Chandler Merriman and Colton Merriman
TPD arrests two suspects involved in burglary of business
Trimaine Baker
Victim reports explosives thrown in vehicle before East Topeka assault
Topeka’s West Ridge Mall has new owners and a new plan for the future.
New owners hope to transform West Ridge Mall
FILE
3 deaths, 22 cases of West Nile virus reported as most of Kansas at high risk

Latest News

FILE
Riley Co. inmate breaks window during fight with three corrections officers
While the demolition of Travelers Inn may be on shaky ground, it has been confirmed that the...
Developers announce plans to add Topeka Whataburger, subtract crime-ridden hotel
A naked Utah man was found inside the apartment of two Manhattan women after he allegedly broke...
Naked Utah man found inside Manhattan women's apartment
Two women from Emporia last seen in Denver are now reportedly missing and are believed to be...
2 Emporia women reported missing near Denver, believed to be together
The teen previously accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls at Topeka West High School...
Investigation leads to 19-year-old's child sex crimes arrest near juvenile facility