Capper Foundation receives painting help from Advisors Excel

They stopped in to help some of Capper's adult clients paint pavers that will be used for a...
They stopped in to help some of Capper’s adult clients paint pavers that will be used for a giant checkerboard in the Capper Garden.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advisors Excel employees got to express their creative talents at Capper Foundation Thursday morning.

They stopped in to help some of Capper’s adult clients paint pavers that will be used for a giant checkerboard in the Capper Garden. Capper’s team says the experience goes beyond the garden for their clients.

“We love to have community groups, businesses, come in and help us, volunteer with our adults,” Capper Volunteer Coordinator Terri Steinman said. “It’s huge to have people come in and interact with them. A lot of people don’t think that’s a big deal, but it really helps them work on soft skills and how they can get out in the community and interact with people.”

Advisors Excel says that impact goes both ways.

“We want to get our employees involved in Topeka and let them know this is a special place to call home,” Advisors Excel’s Tracy Khounsavanh Killough said. “We want our community to know we care about them and want to support them.”

The group helped the Capper Foundation with a project.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

