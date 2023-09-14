Boil water advisory lifted for Wabaunsee County residents

Water coming out of a faucet into a glass.
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Wabaunsee Co. residents can turn off the kettle as the boil water advisory for Rural Water District 2 has been lifted.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced on Thursday, Sept. 14, that a boil water advisory has been rescinded for those in Wabaunsee Co. Rural Water District 2. The advisory was issued on Tuesday after a line break that resulted in a loss of pressure which could lead to bacterial contamination.

Boil Water Advisory issued for those in Wabaunsee Co. Rural Water District 2

KDHE noted that public water suppliers in the Sunflower State take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system fails or is shut down. Regardless of who issues the boil water advisory, KDHE is the only entity with the ability to rescind it after testing at a certified lab is completed.

The Department indicated that samples collected from Wabaunsee Co. found no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that put the system at risk have been resolved.

