2 Emporia women reported missing near Denver, believed to be together

Amy Ford (left) Linda Estrada (right)
Amy Ford (left) Linda Estrada (right)(Kansas Missing and Unsolved)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women from Emporia last seen in Denver are now reportedly missing and are believed to be together.

The Emporia Police Department and Kansas Missing & Unsolved announced on Wednesday, Sept. 13, that Amy Ford, 39, of Emporia, is now also considered a missing woman.

EPD noted that Ford, formerly Finch, went missing on Sept. 8, the same day as Linda Estrada, 44, of Emporia, who was reported missing the same day.

Emporia woman last seen in Denver now reported missing

Law enforcement officials said Ford and Estrada were last seen at a 7-11 convenience store in Denver.

Amy has been described as a 5-foot-1-inch tall white woman who weighs about 170 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Estrada has been described as a 5-4-inch tall woman who weighs about 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She has 5 readable tattoos, “Joe Angel,” “Xavier,” “Clarissa,” “Justine,” and “Sirious.”

Anyone with information about the disappearances of Ford or Estrada should report it to EPD at 620-342-4200 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-296-4017.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacie Espinosa
Traffic stop leads to woman’s arrest as evidence in multiple investigations found
Chandler Merriman and Colton Merriman
TPD arrests two suspects involved in burglary of business
Topeka’s West Ridge Mall has new owners and a new plan for the future.
New owners hope to transform West Ridge Mall
Trimaine Baker
Victim reports explosives thrown in vehicle before East Topeka assault
Charles Alford, Crystal Ferguson, Ronald Stookey.
3 arrested after K-9s lead to discovery of drugs in early-morning traffic stops

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
13 News This Morning At 6AM
JEDO gets update on development of ASTRA Innovation Center in Downtown Topeka
JEDO recieves update on development of ASTRA Innovation Center in Downtown Topeka
Quentin, 15 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Quentin
Wednesday’s Child - Quentin