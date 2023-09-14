2 Emporia women reported missing near Denver, believed to be together

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women from Emporia last seen in Denver are now reportedly missing and are believed to be together.

The Emporia Police Department and Kansas Missing & Unsolved announced on Wednesday, Sept. 13, that Amy Ford, 39, of Emporia, is now also considered a missing woman.

EPD noted that Ford, formerly Finch, went missing on Sept. 8, the same day as Linda Estrada, 44, of Emporia, who was reported missing the same day.

Law enforcement officials said Ford and Estrada were last seen at a 7-11 convenience store in Denver.

Amy has been described as a 5-foot-1-inch tall white woman who weighs about 170 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Estrada has been described as a 5-4-inch tall woman who weighs about 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She has 5 readable tattoos, “Joe Angel,” “Xavier,” “Clarissa,” “Justine,” and “Sirious.”

Anyone with information about the disappearances of Ford or Estrada should report it to EPD at 620-342-4200 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-296-4017.

