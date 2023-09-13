Wichita man identified following officer-involved shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man has been identified following an officer-involved shooting.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) officials said the man who was shot Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 12 in an officer-involved shooting has been identified as Blake P. Patterson, 21, of Wichita. Patterson remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

The KBI previously reported that the incident happened near the Butler-Sedgwick Co. line near 159th and Bordeulac St. around 2:40 p.m.

KBI officials noted this investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

