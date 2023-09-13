Wichita man identified following officer-involved shooting

Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) officials said the man who was shot Tuesday afternoon,...
Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) officials said the man who was shot Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 12 in an officer-involved shooting has been identified as Blake P. Patterson, 21, of Wichita.(WIBW)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man has been identified following an officer-involved shooting.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) officials said the man who was shot Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 12 in an officer-involved shooting has been identified as Blake P. Patterson, 21, of Wichita. Patterson remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

The KBI previously reported that the incident happened near the Butler-Sedgwick Co. line near 159th and Bordeulac St. around 2:40 p.m.

KBI officials noted this investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael T. West
Attempted murder dubbed murder as Lake Perry victim taken off life support
Charles Alford, Crystal Ferguson, Ronald Stookey.
3 arrested after K-9s lead to discovery of drugs in early-morning traffic stops
Sydney Slaughter
Kansas City man arrested for first-degree murder
Stacie Espinosa
Traffic stop leads to woman’s arrest as evidence in multiple investigations found
Linda Estrada
Emporia woman last seen in Denver now reported missing

Latest News

Radiant Med Spa is located at 227 Blue Earth Plaza in Suite 211.
Radiant Med Spa offers host of wellness services
Country artist Gary Allan will perform live on Thursday, April 4 at Prairie Band Casino &...
Country artist Gary Allan to perform at Prairie Band Casino & Resort
Live at Five
Live at Five
The mural has the old logos of K-State from the past along with Bill Snyder Stadium with Willie.
New piece of art down in the heart of Aggieville
Kevin Johnson and Sara Anderson invite everyone to the 13th annual Community Hoedown on Sept....
North Topeka church invites community for evening of fun