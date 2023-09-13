Wednesday forecast: The seasonal temperatures continue

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you enjoyed the weather yesterday, you’ll enjoy these next 2 days with very similar conditions. The only change will be more of a consistent southerly wind today vs a variable wind from yesterday. Still keeping an eye on a storm system that will bring a few showers Friday through Saturday morning.

Taking Action:

Enjoy the next couple nice days. Don’t forget the sunscreen if you’re going to be outside for an extended period of time.

Monitoring a low chance for rain Friday into Friday night possibly lingering into Saturday morning. While uncertainty exists on specifics details, confidence is high enough to say that many spots will get little rain at least during the Friday into Friday evening time frame. It’s not to the extent you need to cancel any outdoor plans but don’t be surprised if you get a brief shower if you’re out.



The overall weather pattern will consist of temperatures near seasonal through the weekend before getting slightly above average early next week. The best chance for rain may end up being for the 2nd half of next work week however, still keeping an eye on the Friday/Saturday time-frame.

Normal High: 82/Normal Low: 59 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds S/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 40s-low 50s. Light to calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds S/SE 5-10 mph.

By Friday, there remains some uncertainty on specifically when rain will begin so will keep it a very low chance for hit and miss showers during the day with the rain chance increasing Friday night. Any rain that may linger into Saturday will only occur in the morning with dry conditions in the afternoon. Impacts will be minimal especially since the risk for lightning and t-storms will be low but not impossible so remember if you are out Friday or Friday evening and you hear thunder to seek shelter immediately and head inside, don’t wait until it starts raining.

With most of the weekend dry, it will be sunny Sunday into early next week before a storm system impacts the area by the 2nd half of the work week with more rain chances.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.