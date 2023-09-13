Wabaunsee Co. home saved by first responders as fire reduced sheds to rubble

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A home in Wabaunsee Co. was saved from a raging fire by first responders as two sheds were reduced to rubble.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, emergency crews were called to 38323 Elderberry Rd. with reports of a fire.

When first responders arrived, they said they found two outbuildings on the property had been engulfed in flames and threatened the main house.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the dedication of all responders, including units from Paxico, McFarland, Alma, Wabaunsee Co. Emergency Preparedness and AMR, saved the main home from any major damage.

No injuries were reported as a result and no damage estimates have been released yet.

Officials have not identified what caused the fire.

