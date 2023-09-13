Victim reports explosives thrown in vehicle before East Topeka assault

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Explosives thrown in an East Topeka vehicle and an assault that followed have led to the arrest of one man who remains behind bars.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 2:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, law enforcement officials were called to the 3200 block of SE 11th St. with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a victim who reported Trimaine M. Baker, 36, of Topeka, had thrown an explosive device, damaged their vehicle and then assaulted them.

TPD noted that the investigation led them to find Baker and arrest him. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated assault

Criminal use of explosives

Criminal damage to property

Battery

5 counts of probation violation

As of Wednesday, Baker remains behind bars with a $50,000 bond for his alleged weekend crimes and no bond listed for his probation violations. He has a court appearance set for 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 30.

