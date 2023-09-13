Twenty-seven Kansas cities to receive total of $22M for highway improvements

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly announced that 27 Kansas cities will receive a total of $22 million for highway improvements.

Officials with the Office of the Governor said Governor Kelly announced on Wednesday, Sept. 13 that the $22 million funding for the projects will improve intersections and state highways extending through cities as part of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s City Connecting Link Improvement Program (CCLIP).

“My administration is committed to preserving and improving Kansas highways by investing transportation dollars in the projects where they can do the most good,” said Governor Kelly. “Thanks to our increasingly solid financial footing at the state and federal levels, Kansas is finding ways to solve problems and bring resources directly to communities across the state.”

Office of the Governor officials indicated that KDOT was able to increase CCLIP funding for this selection cycle due to additional federal funds coming to Kansas as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation (BIL). The program will provide $5.1 million in state fiscal year 2025 and $16.9 million in state fiscal year 2026.

Officials with the Office of the Governor said both federal and state funds are designated for the CCLIP program. Local matching funds are required based on city population.

In total for this CCLIP cycle, KDOT received 60 applications requesting $53 million.

“Pooling resources is an excellent way for cities to maximize the benefits of additional funding for local transportation investments,” said Transportation Secretary Calvin Reed. “Investing in highways that also serve as city streets is a huge benefit to communities to improve safety and create a better environment for business activity.”

Governor Kelly’s office said CCLIP projects can be submitted in three categories: Surface Preservation, which involves maintenance work such as resurfacing; Pavement Restoration, which includes full-depth pavement replacement and possibly drainage issues; and Geometric Improvement, which addresses turn lanes, intersection improvements, or modifications to lane configurations.

For the state fiscal year 2024, the city, category and amount awarded CCLIP funds include the following:

Abilene - Surface Preservation, $400,000

Atchison - Surface Preservation, $400,000

Clay Center - Surface Preservation, $400,000

Colby - Surface Preservation, $400,000

Council Grove - Surface Preservation, $400,000

Emporia - Surface Preservation, $400,000

Harper - Surface Preservation, $400,000

Larned - Surface Preservation, $400,000

Leavenworth - Surface Restoration, $400,000

Lyons - Surface Preservation, $400,000

Stockton - Pavement Restoration, $700,000

Winfield - Surface Preservation, $400,000

For the fiscal year 2026, the city, category, and amount awarded CCLIP funds include the following:

Clay Center - Surface Preservation, $400,000

Ellsworth - Geometric Improvement, $1,100,000

Emporia - Geometric Improvement, $1,200,000

Fort Scott - Geometric Improvement, $1,500,000

Girard - Pavement Restoration, $1,500,000

Hoisington - Pavement Restoration, $1,100,000

Lakin - Pavement Restoration, $1,400,000

Meade - Pavement Restoration, $1,300,000

Ness City - Pavement Restoration, $1,100,000

Pittsburg - Geometric Improvement, $1,500,000

Russell - Pavement Restoration, $1,000,000

Sedan - Pavement Restoration, $1,250,000

Wamego - Pavement Restoration, $650,000

Westwood - Pavement Restoration, $400,000

Yates Center - Pavement Restoration, $1,500,000

The Office of the Governor officials noted a map of these CCLIP projects is available HERE.

