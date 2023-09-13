TPD arrests two suspects involved in burglary of business

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local authorities have arrested two Topeka men for burglary.

On September 12, around 2:22 p.m., the Topeka Police Department responded to 4700 SW Topeka Boulevard on a report of a burglary in progress to the business.

Upon arrival, officers took one suspect into custody and discovered a second suspect had fled the area just before arrival. Officers quickly located the second suspect and took him into custody while checking the area.

As a result of the investigation, Chandler Merriman, 20, of Topeka, and Colten Merriman, 26, also of Topeka, were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and booked on the following charges:Burglary

Theft

Criminal Damage

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.