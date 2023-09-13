Topeka City Council approves unlawful camping ordinance

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will soon have further restrictions on where unsheltered residents can camp.

The Topeka City Council Tuesday night approved a proposed ordinance banning camping within 500 ft. of any levy or trail and within 50 ft. of any sidewalk. The ordinance is specifically geared toward the areas along the Shunga Trail and the Kansas River heavily populated by homeless encampments.

The vote followed discussion and public comment that led to slight amendments to the ordinance. The ban was modified to allow camping permitted by the city or property owner under 10 days within a six-month period. The governing body set a 60-day delayed start for the rule to take effect.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael T. West
Attempted murder near Lake Perry leads to arrest, life-threatening injuries
Charles Alford, Crystal Ferguson, Ronald Stookey.
3 arrested after K-9s lead to discovery of drugs in early-morning traffic stops
Michael T. West
Attempted murder dubbed murder as Lake Perry victim taken off life support
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after getting a sack...
Chris Jones ends holdout, agrees to contract with Chiefs
Colby Dittman
Topeka man arrested for child sex crime charges

Latest News

Sydney Slaughter
Kansas City man arrested for 1st degree murder
City of Topeka approves 2024 budget
Highland Park High School receives multi-million dollar donation
Highland Park High School receives multi-million dollar donation
Kansas Book Festival preview
12th annual Kansas Book Festival preview