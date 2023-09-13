Topeka City Council approves unlawful camping ordinance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will soon have further restrictions on where unsheltered residents can camp.

The Topeka City Council Tuesday night approved a proposed ordinance banning camping within 500 ft. of any levy or trail and within 50 ft. of any sidewalk. The ordinance is specifically geared toward the areas along the Shunga Trail and the Kansas River heavily populated by homeless encampments.

The vote followed discussion and public comment that led to slight amendments to the ordinance. The ban was modified to allow camping permitted by the city or property owner under 10 days within a six-month period. The governing body set a 60-day delayed start for the rule to take effect.

