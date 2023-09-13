Three Seaman High School seniors named semifinalists for national scholarship

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three seniors from Seaman High School were named semifinalists for a national scholarship.

USD 345 Seaman High School officials said Gavin Dutton, Kate Eckert, and Rosalie Schneider join an academically talented pool of high school seniors as National Merit Scholarship semifinalists.

USD 345 Seaman High School officials indicated the nationwide pool of Semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®) entrants in each state. A Semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT® or ACT® scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.

Staff at USD 345 Seaman High School said the three seniors now have an opportunity to advance to the finalist level which will be announced in February 2024. Finalists will be chosen based on detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information on their academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors and awards they have received.

