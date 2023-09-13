Suspect in critical condition after shot by deputy during getaway attempt

SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man is in critical condition after he was shot by a Kansas deputy while attempting to drive a white moving truck at them.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, law enforcement officials with the Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a pickup truck believed to have been stolen near the City of Andover. The driver of the white truck attempted to speed away which started a chase with deputies.

KBI noted that the pursuit ended near 159th and Bordeulac St. - near the Butler-Sedgwick Co. line - where the 21-year-old male driver crashed. He exited the vehicle and ran into a residential neighborhood. Multiple deputies ran after him.

Law enforcement officials indicated that this is when the suspect jumped into a large white moving van that had been unoccupied and attempted to drive southbound. A deputy deployed their taser which had little effect.

KBI said the suspect continued to drive south toward another deputy, who fired one round and hit the suspect. The shot was fired just before 3 p.m. The Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office requested KBI’s assistance around 3:20 p.m.

Investigators said the truck continued to roll forward and crashed into a garage and onto the front porch of a nearby house. Deputies then were able to begin life-saving measures on the suspect, who was taken to a Wichita hospital in critical condition.

KBI noted that no law enforcement officials were injured during the incident. The agency will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into the incident. Once the investigation is complete, findings will be sent to the Sedgwick Co. District Attorney for review.

The investigation remains ongoing. Officials have not released the suspect’s identity.

