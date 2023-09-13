Radiant Med Spa offers host of wellness services

By Joseph Robben
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Radiant Med Spa held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today in Manhattan.

Radiant Med Spa offers a whole host of wellness services from microneedling for glowing skin to IV therapy, hair restoration, Botox, fillers and so much more. The Olathe-based business has made a move to more western Kansas areas. The spa’s founder said Radiant Med Spa promises to enhance Manhattan’s self-care options and provide a chance to indulge in top-notch skincare.

”I am so excited, I was asked a year ago to be a part of the millennial action plan for the business with Topeka and they asked me to come in as a small business owner and ways to be able to take larger businesses and bring them to smaller areas of town and not that Manhattan is a smaller area but when I came here I just fell in love with this place,” said Rebecca Appelgren, owner of Radiant Med Spa.

Radiant Med Spa is located at 227 Blue Earth Plaza in Suite 211.

