Radiant Med Spa offers host of wellness services

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Radiant Med Spa held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today in Manhattan.

Radiant Med Spa offers a whole host of wellness services from microneedling for glowing skin to IV therapy, hair restoration, Botox, fillers and so much more. The Olathe-based business has made a move to more western Kansas areas. The spa’s founder said Radiant Med Spa promises to enhance Manhattan’s self-care options and provide a chance to indulge in top-notch skincare.

”I am so excited, I was asked a year ago to be a part of the millennial action plan for the business with Topeka and they asked me to come in as a small business owner and ways to be able to take larger businesses and bring them to smaller areas of town and not that Manhattan is a smaller area but when I came here I just fell in love with this place,” said Rebecca Appelgren, owner of Radiant Med Spa.

Radiant Med Spa is located at 227 Blue Earth Plaza in Suite 211.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.