North Topeka church invites community for evening of fun

Kansas Ave. United Methodist Church is hosting its 13th annual Community Hoe-Down from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at the church in NOTO, 1029 N. Kansas A
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Ave. United Methodist Church is hosting its 13th annual Community Hoe-Down.

The event is coming up from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at the church in NOTO, 1029 N. Kansas Ave.

Sara Anderson and Kevin Johnson visited Eye on NE Kansas to invite the community to the event.

They say membership at their church is not required to enjoy the fun. They said the larger goal is for neighbors to get to know each other.

The church invites everyone to enjoy musical entertainment, children’s activities, and games, plus free hot dogs, chips, soda and cookies.

