No arrests made following late-August shooting that sent 2 to Emporia hospital

FILE
FILE(Emporia Police Dept.)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - No arrests have been made and neither injured party has been identified after a late-August shooting that sent two to the hospital.

The Emporia Police Department says that just after 11:50 a.m. on Aug. 30, emergency crews were called to the easter part of the city with reports of a shooting. The caller told dispatchers a gun had been fired and hit an individual in the leg.

When first responders arrived, they said learned that two people had actually been shot. Both were taken to Newman Regional Health via private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

EPD noted that all parties involved in the incident have been contacted and continue to cooperate with the investigation. No arrests have been made as of Sept. 13, and no identities have been released.

Law enforcement officials indicated that the case remains under investigation and will be sent to the Lyon Co. Attorney’s Office once completed.

