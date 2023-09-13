New solutions needed to keep water flowing to wildlife refuge, Kansas farmers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has called on federal entities and local communities to help find a way to keep water flowing to one of the state’s wildlife refuges as well as to farmers.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Friday, Sept. 8, she sent a letter to the Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to urge for a partnership with local communities to find innovative solutions to secure the Quivira National Wildlife Refuge’s senior water rights. However, the rights must come without harm to the local agriculture industry and regional economy.

“In addition to supplying water to the Refuge, the Rattlesnake Creek Basin is a vital source of water for farmers and rural communities in south-central Kansas,” Gov. Kelly said. “I’m asking the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to ensure that we do everything we can to reduce harm to our agricultural sector and the vibrant economy it supports throughout the region.”

Kelly noted that the Rattlesnake Creek Basin has been a longtime source of water for the region’s agriculture industry while also providing sufficient water for migratory and resident wildlife in the Refuge. The Refuge is owned by USFWS, which renewed its call for water earlier in 2023.

The Governor said reductions in groundwater pumping from the basin for irrigation, livestock facilities, municipalities and industry could lead to economic hardships for businesses and the surrounding communities.

“We greatly appreciate Governor Kelly’s support in her letter to the USFWS urging the agency to continue to seek a collaborative solution for the Quivira National Wildlife Refuge impairment,” said Kent Moore, Board Member of the Kansas Corn Growers Association and farmer from Iuka. “The impacted communities and stakeholders have been working tirelessly on this issue and significant progress is being made finding innovative solutions that benefit the refuge and that recognize the critical role that agriculture provides to our state’s economy. Our rural communities depend on agriculture to provide the bedrock that supports local services, schools, hospitals, and employment opportunities.”

To read the full letter sent to Director Martha Williams, click HERE.

