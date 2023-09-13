New piece of art down in the heart of Aggieville

The mural has the old logos of K-State from the past along with Bill Snyder Stadium with Willie.
The mural has the old logos of K-State from the past along with Bill Snyder Stadium with Willie.(wibw)
By Joseph Robben
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - There is a new piece of art down in the Aggieville District.

“This is Wildcat Country” was displayed today between Johnny Kaws and Jimmy Johns in Aggieville. The mural has the old logos of K-State from the past along with Bill Snyder Stadium with Willie. Artist Mindy Allen wanted to make the mural for everyone who has gone to K-State in years past.

”I really wanted to be able to get the older Willie the Wildcats in there because I felt like if it was going to be something that people were wanting as a photo opportunity then I wanted it to be able to apply to everybody from years past alumni and everybody and so I wanted them to be able to look at it and say that was the wildcat when I was in school.” said Allen.

Allen mentioned that it means a lot that she was chosen for the mural as she and her children all have gone to K-State.

