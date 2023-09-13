Local military leaders to serve Sen. on 2023 Service Academy Selection Board

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local military leaders have been chosen to serve under Sen. Jerry Moran on the 2023 Service Academy Selection Board.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced on Wednesday, Sept. 13, that he has chosen the members of his 2023 Service Academy Selection Board. The board will review applications and interview candidates who apply for admission to U.S. Service Academies.

Sen. Moran noted that applicants will be interviewed by the board at Wichita State University on Saturday, Sept. 30. U.S. Service Academies include the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

“Nominating Kansas students to attend our service academies is one of my greatest honors as a U.S. Senator, and I appreciate the men and women who help with that selection by serving on the Service Academy Board,” Moran said. “The young Kansans applying for the academies demonstrate both academic success and a desire to dedicate their lives to serving their country. Thank you to the board for giving your time to invest in these students and the future of our country. I look forward to receiving the board’s recommendations.”

The Senator’s 2023 Service Academy Selection Board is as follows:

Lt. Col. (RET) Leslie Alford of Manhattan – Owner, Destiny Real Estate; U.S. Army veteran

Judy Bauer of Leavenworth – Vice President, Henry Leavenworth Chapter Association of the U.S. Army

Christian Bishop of Manhattan – Military Relations Manager, Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce

Lt. Col. (RET) Bob Brock of Topeka – Director of Aviation, Kansas Department of Transportation; U.S. Air Force veteran

Myca Bunch of Garden City – President, Garden City Area Chamber of Commerce; U.S. Air Force veteran

Col. (RET) David Dennis of Wichita – Sedgwick County Commissioner; U.S. Air Force veteran

Ardith Dunn, Ph.D., of Satanta – Retired K-12 school superintendent; Parent of USAFA graduate

Darryl Kelly of Wichita – Wichita Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Exceptional Young Leader; U.S. Air Force veteran

Lindsay King, Ph.D., of Wichita – Director of College and Career Readiness, Maize Career Academy; U.S. Air Force Academy graduate

Ryan Kriegshauser of Olathe – Partner, Kriegshauser Ney Law Group, U.S. Navy Reserve

Marri Krupco of Blue Mound – Former Commander, Kansas American Legion; U.S. Marine Corps veteran

Karla Lees of Dodge City – President, Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce; U.S. Navy veteran

Sara Lewis of Fairway – Former Naval Aviator and former U.S. Naval Academy Adjunct Professor; U.S. Naval Academy graduate

Steve Martinez of Garden City – Undersheriff, Finney County; U.S. Army veteran

Jennifer Mathes of Bartlett – Labette County Farm Bureau Board member; Parent of two sons in U.S. Service Academies

Col. (RET) Dean Mitchell of Tonganoxie – Management Consultant, Burns & McDonnell; U.S. Army veteran

Halley Roberson of Oberlin – City Administrator, City of Oberlin; U.S. Army veteran

Col. (RET) Frank Siltman of Topeka – Former U.S. Military Academy faculty member; U.S. Army veteran

Ron Whitney of Emporia – American Legion member, Veterans of Foreign Wars member, U.S. Army veteran

Calvin Wright of Hutchinson – Vice President/Chief Information Officer, Hutchinson Regional Medical Center; U.S. Air Force Veteran.

