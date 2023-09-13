Local military leaders to serve Sen. on 2023 Service Academy Selection Board
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local military leaders have been chosen to serve under Sen. Jerry Moran on the 2023 Service Academy Selection Board.
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced on Wednesday, Sept. 13, that he has chosen the members of his 2023 Service Academy Selection Board. The board will review applications and interview candidates who apply for admission to U.S. Service Academies.
Sen. Moran noted that applicants will be interviewed by the board at Wichita State University on Saturday, Sept. 30. U.S. Service Academies include the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
“Nominating Kansas students to attend our service academies is one of my greatest honors as a U.S. Senator, and I appreciate the men and women who help with that selection by serving on the Service Academy Board,” Moran said. “The young Kansans applying for the academies demonstrate both academic success and a desire to dedicate their lives to serving their country. Thank you to the board for giving your time to invest in these students and the future of our country. I look forward to receiving the board’s recommendations.”
The Senator’s 2023 Service Academy Selection Board is as follows:
- Lt. Col. (RET) Leslie Alford of Manhattan – Owner, Destiny Real Estate; U.S. Army veteran
- Judy Bauer of Leavenworth – Vice President, Henry Leavenworth Chapter Association of the U.S. Army
- Christian Bishop of Manhattan – Military Relations Manager, Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce
- Lt. Col. (RET) Bob Brock of Topeka – Director of Aviation, Kansas Department of Transportation; U.S. Air Force veteran
- Myca Bunch of Garden City – President, Garden City Area Chamber of Commerce; U.S. Air Force veteran
- Col. (RET) David Dennis of Wichita – Sedgwick County Commissioner; U.S. Air Force veteran
- Ardith Dunn, Ph.D., of Satanta – Retired K-12 school superintendent; Parent of USAFA graduate
- Darryl Kelly of Wichita – Wichita Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Exceptional Young Leader; U.S. Air Force veteran
- Lindsay King, Ph.D., of Wichita – Director of College and Career Readiness, Maize Career Academy; U.S. Air Force Academy graduate
- Ryan Kriegshauser of Olathe – Partner, Kriegshauser Ney Law Group, U.S. Navy Reserve
- Marri Krupco of Blue Mound – Former Commander, Kansas American Legion; U.S. Marine Corps veteran
- Karla Lees of Dodge City – President, Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce; U.S. Navy veteran
- Sara Lewis of Fairway – Former Naval Aviator and former U.S. Naval Academy Adjunct Professor; U.S. Naval Academy graduate
- Steve Martinez of Garden City – Undersheriff, Finney County; U.S. Army veteran
- Jennifer Mathes of Bartlett – Labette County Farm Bureau Board member; Parent of two sons in U.S. Service Academies
- Col. (RET) Dean Mitchell of Tonganoxie – Management Consultant, Burns & McDonnell; U.S. Army veteran
- Halley Roberson of Oberlin – City Administrator, City of Oberlin; U.S. Army veteran
- Col. (RET) Frank Siltman of Topeka – Former U.S. Military Academy faculty member; U.S. Army veteran
- Ron Whitney of Emporia – American Legion member, Veterans of Foreign Wars member, U.S. Army veteran
- Calvin Wright of Hutchinson – Vice President/Chief Information Officer, Hutchinson Regional Medical Center; U.S. Air Force Veteran.
