Local folk-punk band raises money for cat organization with performance at Evergy Plaza

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A band raised money for a local organization dedicated to helping stray cats while performing at the Evergy Plaza’s ‘Live at Lunch’ event.

“Sloppy But Lucky” is a local Irish folk-punk band that enjoys donating to animal rescues any funds they earn during their music gigs. The band’s Facebook page lists some recent donations they have made, including $274 to Melissa’s Second Chances, $424 to the Street Cats Club, which sponsors five cats at the organization, and $235 to the Jefferson Co. Humane Society — all organizations on a mission to help animals in our region.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, “Sloppy But Lucky” performed at the Evergy Plaza during its weekly Live at Lunch event, so anyone on their lunch break or chatting with friends and family can enjoy live music.

All tips earned during the band’s performance go to Topeka’s Community Cat Fix. This organization hopes to reduce and stabilize the stray cat population by providing the felines with spay/neuter services, vaccinations, and parasite treatment. Once they provide the necessary treatment for the cats, organizers return them to where they were found.

Click HERE to learn more about the band and listen to their music.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.