KDOT delays closure of U.S. 40 in Lawrence

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Transportation will delay the closure of U.S. 40 for the diverging diamond interchange project in Lawrence.

Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) officials said they have delayed the temporary closure of U.S. 40 in Lawrence due to unexpected utility relocation setbacks on the U.S. 40/K-10 diverging diamond interchange (DDI) project. The closure was scheduled to occur this summer but will now be postponed until next spring, conditions permitting.

KDOT officials indicated the project will remain an active work zone as work continues in areas not affected by the utility setbacks. Traffic impacts should be minimal through the end of this construction season.

KDOT officials said the full interchange closure is still expected to occur in summer 2024. Updates will be provided prior to work starting.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of highway construction projects across Kansas, go to KanDrive or call 5-1-1.

