Kansas City man arrested for 1st degree murder

Sydney Slaughter
Sydney Slaughter(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is in custody for a May 2023 homicide.

On May 15, Topeka Police Department responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave.

TPD officers found 39-year-old Brandon Drew of Topeka suffering from a gunshot wound. Drew was taken to the hospital, where he died shortly after. The Topeka Police Department conducted an investigation.

As a result, 32-year-old Sydney Slaughter of Kansas City, Kan., was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on September 12 for the following charge:

  • Murder in the 1st Degree

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael T. West
Attempted murder near Lake Perry leads to arrest, life-threatening injuries
Charles Alford, Crystal Ferguson, Ronald Stookey.
3 arrested after K-9s lead to discovery of drugs in early-morning traffic stops
Michael T. West
Attempted murder dubbed murder as Lake Perry victim taken off life support
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after getting a sack...
Chris Jones ends holdout, agrees to contract with Chiefs
Colby Dittman
Topeka man arrested for child sex crime charges

Latest News

City of Topeka approves 2024 budget
Highland Park High School receives multi-million dollar donation
Highland Park High School receives multi-million dollar donation
Kansas Book Festival preview
12th annual Kansas Book Festival preview
Take a stroll for the Topeka Symphony
Take a stroll for the Topeka Symphony