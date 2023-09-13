Kansas City man arrested for 1st degree murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is in custody for a May 2023 homicide.

On May 15, Topeka Police Department responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave.

TPD officers found 39-year-old Brandon Drew of Topeka suffering from a gunshot wound. Drew was taken to the hospital, where he died shortly after. The Topeka Police Department conducted an investigation.

As a result, 32-year-old Sydney Slaughter of Kansas City, Kan., was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on September 12 for the following charge:

Murder in the 1st Degree

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.