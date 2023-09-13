Head-on collision involving bus sends at least three to Kansas hospitals

WILSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A head-on collision involving a bus in Southeastern Kansas sent three people to hospitals in the area, two of whom had life-threatening injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 368 on Highway 400 - about 5 miles east of Fredonia - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2024 IC Bus driven by Drake D. Owens, 62, of North Las Vegas, had been headed west on the highway. Meanwhile, a 2004 Chrysler 300 driven by Elizabeth E. Jeffers, 70, of Fredonia, had been headed east on the highway.

KHP noted that Owens merged the bus left - across the center line - into the eastbound lane to pass a semi-truck, however, he hit Jeffers’ vehicle in a head-on collision.

First responders said Jeffers and her passenger Janette Eslick, 68, of Fredonia, were both taken to Wesley Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. Both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

KHP also said Owens was taken to Fredonia Regional Hospital with possible injuries as he complained of pain at the scene. He was also wearing a seatbelt. No information about he bus occupants has been released.

