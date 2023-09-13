Good Kids - Topeka fourth grader helps Ronald McDonald House

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka fourth grader is doing a lot these days to help the Ronald McDonald House. The house provides a place to stay for families with a sick child in an area hospital.

Houston Noller collected pop-tabs at her school, Indian Hills Elementary. She donated the pop-tabs to the Ronald McDonald House, which can turn the pop-tabs into cash to help support the services it provides.

Now, Noller wants to put pop-tab collection receptacles in all of the schools across the Auburn-Washburn School District.

Noller also recently helped sell Kansas City Chief’s fan flags for another fundraiser benefiting the Ronald McDonald House.

We salute her for being a ‘Good Kid’ with a generous heart.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.