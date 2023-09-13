Good Kids - Topeka fourth grader helps Ronald McDonald House

Topeka fourth grader Houston Noller is helping the Ronald McDonald House raise money to support its services
By David Oliver
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka fourth grader is doing a lot these days to help the Ronald McDonald House. The house provides a place to stay for families with a sick child in an area hospital.

Houston Noller collected pop-tabs at her school, Indian Hills Elementary. She donated the pop-tabs to the Ronald McDonald House, which can turn the pop-tabs into cash to help support the services it provides.

Now, Noller wants to put pop-tab collection receptacles in all of the schools across the Auburn-Washburn School District.

Noller also recently helped sell Kansas City Chief’s fan flags for another fundraiser benefiting the Ronald McDonald House.

We salute her for being a ‘Good Kid’ with a generous heart.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael T. West
Attempted murder dubbed murder as Lake Perry victim taken off life support
Charles Alford, Crystal Ferguson, Ronald Stookey.
3 arrested after K-9s lead to discovery of drugs in early-morning traffic stops
Sydney Slaughter
Kansas City man arrested for first-degree murder
Stacie Espinosa
Traffic stop leads to woman’s arrest as evidence in multiple investigations found
Linda Estrada
Emporia woman last seen in Denver now reported missing

Latest News

Topeka fourth grader Houston Noller is helping the Ronald McDonald House raise money to support...
Good Kids - Topeka fourth grader helps Ronald McDonald House
In this week’s salute out heroes we’re highlighting a Florida-born native that has dedicated...
Salute Our Heroes: How a Florida native became one of Topeka’s biggest community activists
Jareth, 12 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Jareth
Good Kids - Topeka student eyes a future in education
Good Kids - Topeka student eyes a future in education