Game Wardens hunt for those responsible for decapitated elk found in Kansas

COLBY, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens are on the hunt for those responsible for removing the head from an elk found along a Kansas interstate.

Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that on Wednesday morning, Sept. 13, an elk was reportedly hit by a vehicle along I-70 east of Colby.

Wildlife officials noted that the head of the elk was believed to have been cut off early Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to the local Game Warden at 785-260-1149.

