Game Wardens hunt for those responsible for decapitated elk found in Kansas

An elk is found decapitated along a Kansas interstate on Sept. 13, 2023.
An elk is found decapitated along a Kansas interstate on Sept. 13, 2023.(Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBY, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens are on the hunt for those responsible for removing the head from an elk found along a Kansas interstate.

Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that on Wednesday morning, Sept. 13, an elk was reportedly hit by a vehicle along I-70 east of Colby.

Wildlife officials noted that the head of the elk was believed to have been cut off early Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to the local Game Warden at 785-260-1149.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael T. West
Attempted murder dubbed murder as Lake Perry victim taken off life support
Charles Alford, Crystal Ferguson, Ronald Stookey.
3 arrested after K-9s lead to discovery of drugs in early-morning traffic stops
Linda Estrada
Emporia woman last seen in Denver now reported missing
Sydney Slaughter
Kansas City man arrested for first-degree murder
FILE
3 sent to Topeka hospital with serious injuries following I-70 collision

Latest News

Emergency crews were on the scene of a motorcycle crash early Wednesday afternoon just west of...
Emergency crews respond to crash early Wednesday afternoon in south Topeka
A dog died in a Wednesday morning fire that caused substantial damage to a large, two-story...
Dog dies in Wednesday morning house fire in central Topeka
One person was taken to a local hospital after a car and pickup truck collided Wednesday...
One taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in East Topeka
Explosives thrown in an East Topeka vehicle and an assault that followed have led to the arrest...
Victim reports explosives thrown in vehicle before East Topeka assault
One man is in critical condition after he was shot by a Kansas deputy while attempting to drive...
Suspect in critical condition after shot by deputy during getaway attempt