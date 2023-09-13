Fall Fest set to take over Great Overland Station

Lee Hartman details the full day of fun planned for the 3rd annual Topeka Fall Fest, coming up Sept. 16 at Great Overland Station.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A day of fun to celebrate the changing seasons is coming to North Topeka.

The third annual Topeka Fall Fest returns to Great Overland Station on Sept. 16. Lee Hartman visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the details.

The Fall Fest will feature food trucks, a health fair, vendor market, kids games, face painting, a petting zoo, inflatables, a cake walk, live music and other activities. Admission is free.

The festival runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at Great Overland Station.

C5 Alive, Emerald City Cosmopolitan Club and WIBW-TV are among the event’s sponsors.

