Emporia High soccer earns shutout over Hayden

Emporia's Brayden Sailer after scoring goal against Hayden
Emporia's Brayden Sailer after scoring goal against Hayden(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Everything was going right for the Spartans as Emporia moves to 3-4 on the season with a 6-0 win over the Wildcats.

Emporia State women’s soccer head coach Bryan Sailer’s son Brayden opened the scoring four minutes into the match. Thomas Cornister added the second goal in the 29th minute and then a littler later off a corner kick, Hayden went to head the ball out of their zone but instead scored on their own goal to make it 3-nill at that point.

Hayden will play at Washburn Rural on the road on Thursday while Emporia will be at Valley Center on Thursday as well.

