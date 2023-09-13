Emergency crews respond to crash early Wednesday afternoon in south Topeka
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were on the scene of a motorcycle crash early Wednesday afternoon in south Topeka.
The crash was reported around 12:01 p.m. just west of 37th and S. Kansas Avenue.
Traffic was allowed to proceed through the area as of 12:25 p.m. Wednesday while crews were on the scene.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.