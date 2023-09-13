Dog dies in Wednesday morning fire in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A dog died in a house fire Wednesday morning in central Topeka, authorities said.

The blaze was reported around 8:30 a.m. at a two-story house at 1148 S.W. MacVicar.

Flames and smoke were reported when firefighters arrived on the scene.

No injuries to people were reported.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.