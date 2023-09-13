Distribution of fentanyl lands Wichita man behind bars

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is behind bars following the distribution of fentanyl, firearms charges and other crimes.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) officials said they along with McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, McPherson Police Department and the Wichita Police Department arrested a Wichita man following an investigation into fentanyl distribution.

KBI officials indicated that around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, law enforcement officers served a search warrant at 1608 N. Oliver St. in Wichita, Kan. As a result of the investigation and search, about 4,000 fentanyl pills, marijuana, crack cocaine and six firearms were discovered. Also located at the residence was drug distribution paraphernalia, drug use paraphernalia and about $5,400 in cash.

According to KBI officials, Michael Hadley, 20, of Wichita, was arrested for distribution of fentanyl, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of distribution paraphernalia and possession of use paraphernalia.

KBI officials noted further charges may be sought for additional subjects associated with this ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time.

