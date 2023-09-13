CUTE: Dogs rush the field and take over high school soccer game

A high school soccer match in Minot, North Dakota, was disrupted Tuesday after two adorable fans ran out on the pitch. (SOURCE: KMOT)
By KMOT staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Two excited and adorable fans caused a ruff moment at a high school soccer match in Minot, North Dakota.

The Minot High Magicians were taking on the Jamestown Blue Jays Tuesday night when two dogs ran out on the pitch.

The interruption happened halfway through the first half of the match.

Officials had to pause the game for about a minute, which was the perfect amount of time for one of the dogs to get a belly rub from a player.

The dogs quickly went on their way and allowed the game to resume.

It’s not clear which team the canines were rooting for, but Minot and Jamestown played to a 0-0 draw.

Copyright 2023 KMOT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael T. West
Attempted murder dubbed murder as Lake Perry victim taken off life support
Charles Alford, Crystal Ferguson, Ronald Stookey.
3 arrested after K-9s lead to discovery of drugs in early-morning traffic stops
Sydney Slaughter
Kansas City man arrested for first-degree murder
Stacie Espinosa
Traffic stop leads to woman’s arrest as evidence in multiple investigations found
Linda Estrada
Emporia woman last seen in Denver now reported missing

Latest News

Radiant Med Spa offers host of wellness services
Witness attorney Brandon Cammack, center, testifies during the impeachment trial for Texas...
Prosecution rests at Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial
New piece of art down in the heart of Aggieville
FILE - New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field after getting...
NFL players union renews call for grass fields after Aaron Rodgers’ injury