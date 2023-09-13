Crews respond to two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pickup truck ended up on its side after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in East Topeka.

The collision was reported around 7:55 a.m. Wednesday at S.E. 21st and Adams.

American Medical Response ambulance was on the scene as of 8:24 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

