Crews respond to two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in East Topeka
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pickup truck ended up on its side after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in East Topeka.
The collision was reported around 7:55 a.m. Wednesday at S.E. 21st and Adams.
American Medical Response ambulance was on the scene as of 8:24 a.m.
There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.
Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.
