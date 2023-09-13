Crews respond to two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in East Topeka

A pickup truck ended up on its side after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in East Topeka.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pickup truck ended up on its side after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in East Topeka.

The collision was reported around 7:55 a.m. Wednesday at S.E. 21st and Adams.

American Medical Response ambulance was on the scene as of 8:24 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael T. West
Attempted murder dubbed murder as Lake Perry victim taken off life support
Charles Alford, Crystal Ferguson, Ronald Stookey.
3 arrested after K-9s lead to discovery of drugs in early-morning traffic stops
Linda Estrada
Emporia woman last seen in Denver now reported missing
FILE
3 sent to Topeka hospital with serious injuries following I-70 collision

Latest News

A pickup truck ended up on its side after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in East Topeka.
Crews respond to two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in East Topeka
A dog died in a house fire Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of S.W. MacVicar in central...
Dog dies in Wednesday morning fire in central Topeka
FILE
Head-on collision involving bus sends at least three to Kansas hospitals
FILE
Driver, 18, left with serious injuries following rear-end collision with semi-truck